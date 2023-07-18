INDIA

Snakes spotted near flood relief camps in Delhi; helpline No. issued

NewsWire
0
0

Delhi’s Forest and Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday that the Forest Department has been instructed to set up a rapid response team to address the concerns regarding snakes emerging from homes along the banks of Yamuna once the floodwaters recede. 

The move came after snakes were spotted near the flood relief camps after which the Forest Department issued a helpline number — 1800118600 — for public assistance.

“Humans and other living things are in danger due to the water crisis. Due to their constant presence in water, snakes are also experiencing problems and are looking for a safe haven. They are going inside the homes in such a situation.

“In addition, there have been reports of snakes being spotted close to the relief camps on the banks of Yamuna, for which the forest department has been directed to take immediate action. Guidelines for forming a rapid response team have been given,” Gopal Rai said.

Rai added, “Common people have to face a lot of problems due to snakes entering the houses. To get rid of the problem, the Forest Department has started a free helpline service. On the complaints made through the helpline, experts will be sent to the concerned places.”

2023071841465

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides

    Shinde a ‘temporary guest’, Maha to get new CM soon, claims...

    ‘Out of 30 acres, they can give us at least 5-6’,...

    June witnesses series of savage killings, raising significant concerns