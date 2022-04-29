WORLD

Snap CEO says metaverse is ‘ambiguous and hypothetical’

NewsWire
0
0

As Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes big plans around the metaverse by spending billions of dollars, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has criticised the new technology, saying the concept is “pretty ambiguous and hypothetical”.

Spiegel told The Guardian that the word metaverse is never spoken in Snap’s offices.

“The reason why we don’t use that word is because it’s pretty ambiguous and hypothetical. Just ask a room of people how to define it, and everyone’s definition is totally different,” he was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday.

According to him, people would rather spend time in augmented reality (AR) rather than a totally virtual one.

At its annual Snap Partner Summit, the company on Friday announced an array of new features across its platform and demonstrated how the AR experiences it has built alongside its partners seamlessly weave into the daily lives.

Snapchat now reaches over 600 million monthly and more than 332 million daily active users around the world, the company informed.

“Snap also now works with over half a million partners, creators, and developers to provide its community with innovative products and services,” it added.

The social media platform Snapchat is growing faster than Facebook and Twitter and in its latest quarterly report, the platform said last week that it grew its daily active users (DAUs) 18 per cent to 332 million (year-on-year).

While Facebook (now Meta) had reported its first loss in the number of DAUs last quarter, Twitter’s monetizable DAUs grew only by 2 per cent in the US and 15 per cent globally.

Snap grew its revenue 38 per cent year-over-year to reach $1.06 billion for the quarter that ended March 31, 2022.

“Our first quarter results reflect the underlying momentum in our business through a challenging operating environment,” Spiegel had said.

Since January of last year, more than 250 million Snapchatters have engaged with AR shopping Lenses more than 5 billion times.

20220429-131802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israel sees egg shortage amid bird flu spreading in hen coops

    Orange alert in Colombian capital to curb 3rd wave

    Mali govt calls ECOWAS sanctions ‘inhumane, unfortunate’

    Germany could miss 2030 climate target: Think tank