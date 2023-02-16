Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that “Ray Tracing” technology is now available in its Lens Studio to developers around the world.

Ray Tracing is a technical capability which enhances the realism of augmented reality (AR) experiences by reflecting light on digital objects, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

“Now, Lenses that feature AR diamond jewellery, clothing and so much more can reach ultra-realistic quality.”

“Tiffany & Co” is the first brand to use the Ray Tracing with their new “Tiffany Lock Lens”.

This Lens allows users to try on Tiffany Lock bracelets using AR, and users can also purchase them without leaving the application.

It is now available globally to all Snapchatters on iOS and Android, the company said.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the company had announced that its AR feature would help creators make money.

Snap made the announcement at its Lensfest developer event and claimed that it was working with some creators to build lenses that include purchasable digital goods.

