SCI-TECHWORLD

Snap may come up with AR glasses powered by generative AI

NewsWire
0
0

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has hinted at future AR glasses powered by generative AI technology during its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel agreed that there were numerous opportunities to use generative AI to improve Snap’s camera in the near future, however, he stated that, in the future, AI will be critical to the growth of augmented reality, including AR glasses, reports TechCrunch.

Moreover, Spiegel mentioned that the company was thinking about how to integrate AI tools into its existing Lens Studio technology for AR developers.

“We saw a lot of success integrating Snap ML tools into Lens Studio, and it’s really enabled creators to build some incredible things. We now have 3,00,000 creators who built more than 3 million lenses in Lens Studio,” Spiegel was quoted as saying.

“So, the democratisation of these tools, I think, will also be very powerful,” he added.

Though Snap’s photo-and-video recording glasses “Spectacles” have not broken any sales records, the company continues to develop the product.

The latest version, the Spectacles 3, goes beyond standard photo and video recording by including new tools such as 3D filters and AR graphics.

Spiegel speculated that AI could have an impact on this product as well, due to its ability to improve the AR development process, the report said.

“If we think longer term, five years this is going to be critical to the growth of augmented reality. So today, if you look at AR, there’s just a real limitation on what you can build in AR because there’s a limited number of 3D models that have been created by artists,” the CEO was quoted as saying.

“We can use generative AI to help build more of these 3D models very quickly, which can really unlock the full potential of AR and help people make their imagination real in the world.”

Meanwhile, Snap shut down its camera application for Mac and PCs on January 25.

Snap Camera allows users to apply filters to their faces while they are on video conference calls.

20230202-141203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK scientists identify 16 genes behind severe Covid symptoms

    ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip OLED laptop launched in India

    upGrad to acquire edtech rival Talentedge for nearly Rs 400 Cr

    Musk’s private jet tracking account back on Twitter, with 24-hr delay