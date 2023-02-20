SCI-TECHWORLD

Snap may soon unveil its ‘AR for businesses’ project

NewsWire
0
0

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is reportedly planning to unveil its new ‘augmented reality (AR) for businesses’ project, at its annual developer summit in April or perhaps even sooner.

According to the sources, the concept is to enable AR shopping on clothes brands’ websites by utilising Snap’s virtual try-on technology and 3D asset management, reports The Verge.

This would be a whole new source of income for Snap, which needs to discover more sources of revenue if it wants to reassure sceptical investors.

Last week, the company announced that the “Ray Tracing” technology is now available in its Lens Studio to developers around the world.

Ray Tracing is a technical capability which enhances the realism of AR experiences by reflecting light on digital objects.

Meanwhile, at the company’s “2023 Investor Day”, Jerry Hunter, Snap’s Chief Operating Officer, had said, “We are making it easier than ever to create, manage, and deploy AR advertising– through acquisitions like Vertebrae, which provides a backend system to create, manage, and deploy 3D and AR assets.”

20230220-102606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung partners with iFixIt to make self-repairs simple

    Man jailed for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend with AirTag: Report

    Apple launches driver’s license feature on iPhone in Arizona

    Explained: Ethereum set for mega ‘merger’ to become more energy efficient