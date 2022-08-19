SCI-TECHWORLD

Snap to shelve development of its Pixy drone camera: Report

Just four months after unveiling its much-anticipated pocket-sized drone camera Pixy, Snap is scrapping the development of its flying drone technology, media reports say.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel told employees at a Q&A session about the choice to no longer develop the Pixy line, citing the Wall Street Journal, The Verge reported.

A source told the publication the company plans to sell the current Pixy, and that model is still available for purchase on the Pixy website.

The report mentioned that, in an interview, Spiegel had teased that the company might consider a second iteration.

“The goal is really just to get it in people’s hands and have them play around with it,” he was quoted as saying.

“And maybe we would make more with version two if people love the original product,” it added.

Pixy is said to be a pocket-sized device and can help you create better content.

At the launch in April, Snap claimed that the drone camera can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. And then, users can share it to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform.

