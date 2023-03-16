SCI-TECHWORLD

Snapchat adds ‘Content Controls’ feature for parents to limit content their kids watch

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has rolled out a new feature for Family Center, called “Content Controls”, which will allow parents to limit the type of content their teens watch on the application.

Last year, the company introduced “Family Center” on Snapchat to offer parents a way to gain insight into who their teens are communicating with on the app, and now it has added a new Content Controls feature to help parents customise their teens’ individual experiences and needs.

“Our new Content Controls in Family Center will allow parents to filter out Stories from publishers or creators that may have been identified as sensitive or suggestive. To enable Content Controls, parents will need to have an existing Family Center set up with their teen,” Snapchat said in a blogpost.

Parents can enable the feature by turning on the “Restrict Sensitive Content” filter in Snapchat’s Family Center.

Teens will no longer be able to see the blocked content on Stories and Spotlight, the platform’s short video section, once enabled.

Meanwhile, Snap has introduced its new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot for Snapchat, powered by the latest version of OpenAI’s GPT technology.

The “My AI” chatbot is available as an experimental feature for Snapchat+ subscribers and will be rolling out this week, the company said in a blogpost.

