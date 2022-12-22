SCI-TECHWORLD

Snapchat adds customisation options to its paid service

Popular social media platform Snapchat is adding three new features to its paid subscription service ‘Snapchat+’, including new customisation options.

Snapchat+ subscribers can now make the look and feel of the application more personalised by customising the camera capture button, application icons and more, reports TechCrunch.

Users can change the camera capture button to a particular colour or shape, like a heart or a soccer ball.

Additionally, subscribers can now add a custom background to their chats with the new ‘Chat Wallpapers’ feature.

Subscribers can also send a Snapchat+ subscription to a friend with a new ‘Gifting’ feature.

The platform had announced back in October that this feature would be rolling out this month.

With the Gifting feature, users can send a 12-month Snapchat+ subscription to a friend for $39.99, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August, Snap had announced that its premium service Snapchat+ had reached 1 million subscribers and the platform had begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

