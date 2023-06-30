INDIA

Snapchat+ crosses 4 mn paid subscribers

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has announced that the subscription service ‘Snapchat+’ has crossed 4 million subscribers in its first year since launching.

The Snapchat+ subscription offers access to exclusive, experimental and pre-release features, the company said in a blogpost on Thursday.

“Snapchat+ subscribers love the frequent feature drops that enhance communication with their closest friends, favourite creators, and allow them to customise the look and feel of their app.”

Currently, paid users have access to more than 20 features, including custom app themes, unique app icons and the ability to pin their #1 BFF.

The company announced two new upcoming features for Snapchat+ subscribers — Expressive Chat Messages and Custom Chat Colours.

With the ‘Expressive Chat Messages’ feature, users will be able to express themselves with big reactions or share a small note.

Users can make their messages match their mood with expressive font sizes.

On the other hand, with the ‘Custom Chat Colours’ feature, users will be able to pick a hue that feels like them for their messages to friends, the company said.

At the company’s “Investor Day” in February, it was announced that in “just six months since launch”, the subscription service “reached more than 2.5 million subscribers and an annual revenue run rate of over $100 million.”

2023063031769

