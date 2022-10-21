SCI-TECHWORLD

Snapchat gives story expiration controls to premium members

NewsWire
0
0

Popular social media platform Snapchat has rolled out several new features, including “Custom Story Expiration”, that will allow premium subscribers to control when their stories expire.

With the new feature, Snapchat+ (Snapchat Plus) users can set Snaps on their story to expire after one hour or up to one week.

“With this new feature, you can make sure your friends see your special Snaps worth sharing longer or keep them coming back for your most fun and fleeting moments,” the company said in a blogpost.

“It is a perfect stocking stuffer for the budding digital creator or college-bound cousin. Plus, we are always surprising subscribers with new feature drops, so Snapchat+ is really a gift that keeps on giving,” it added.

Custom Notification Sounds will let users set different tones for different friends so they can tell who Snapped them without looking at their phone.

Custom Camera Colour Borders let users cast their favourite hue on screen as they capture content.

Snapchat+ is a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available on the platform for $3.99 per month.

Earlier, the company said it is available at launch in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. However, Snapchat mentioned expanding the feature to more countries over time.

The company claims that over 332 million people worldwide use Snapchat every day.

20221021-154206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta brings signal language interpreters for Portal video calls

    India needs new ways to use renewable energy for battery storage:...

    S. Korea aims to commercialise 6G mobile services by 2028

    Early exposure to antibiotics may affect adult gut health