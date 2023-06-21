INDIASCI-TECH

Snapchat introduces 2 new AR lenses for Indian users

Popular social media platform Snapchat on Wednesday introduced two new nickname-themed augmented reality (AR) lenses for users in the country.

The new AR lenses are– ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname’.

The ‘India’s Top Nicknames’ lens includes five bespoke designs featuring the country’s favourite nicknames, the company said in a statement.

“Not only that, for the first time, Indians can customise the ‘My Nickname’ lens to create their very own nickname.”

The new custom nickname AR experience has been purpose-built to allow users to celebrate their nicknames proudly and share it with their loved ones.

The company also released new research in partnership with YouGov on Indian nickname culture, uncovering a national fascination with nicknames.

Indian Gen Zs and young Millennials love to use their nicknames online, according to the research.

The data also revealed that over 96 per cent of Indians have had at least one nickname in their lives.

“Nicknames are such an integral part of Indian lives and given to us by our real connections- friends or family,” said Kanishk Khanna, Director, Media Partnerships- APAC, Snap.

Sonu, Babu, Macha, Shona and Pinky are amongst the most popular nicknames in the country, the company said.

To access the new lenses, users just have to search ‘IN’s Top Nicknames’ and ‘My Nickname IN’ in the lens carousel.

