Snapchat launches dual camera to capture multiple shots at same time

Snapchat on Monday introduced dual camera feature for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives and themes at the same time.

The dual camera feature has four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.

Snapchatters can also add beloved Snapchat creative tools, including music, Stickers and Lenses, said the company.

“Dual Camera will be available globally on iOS today, with Android support in the coming months,” said Snap, the parent company of Snapchat.

This is how it works. Open your Snapchat and you’ll see a new icon in the camera toolbar.

With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective.

“Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory,” said the company.

Snap also has a reward programme for Spotlight creators in which it makes available millions of dollars to eligible Snapchatters who create the top Spotlight Snaps.

“Share what you make with Dual Camera on Spotlight, or if inspiration strikes quickly, create a Snap or Story,” said the company.

Snap this month announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

