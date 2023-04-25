SCI-TECHWORLD

Snapchat sees rise in negative reviews as users slam ‘My AI’ feature

Snapchat’s AI chatbot — ‘My AI’, which is powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology, has received negative user reviews since its global launch last week.

Initially available only to subscribers, the AI chatbot is now prominently placed at the top of the app’s Chat tab, allowing users to ask it questions and receive immediate responses. However, the feature’s performance has failed to impress users worldwide, as evidenced by their critical feedback, reports TechCrunch.

According to data from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower, the average App Store review in the US was 1.67, with 75 per cent of reviews being one-star.

In comparison, the average US App Store review for Snapchat in Q1 2023 was 3.05, with only 35 per cent of reviews being one star.

Moreover, the report said that the number of daily reviews has also increased by five times over the last week.

Apptopia, another app data provider, reports a similar trend.

Its findings revealed that ‘AI’ was the top keyword in Snapchat’s App Store reviews over the previous seven days, with 2,973 mentions.

The firm has assigned the term an ‘Impact Score’ of -9.2. This Impact Score is a weighted index that ranges from -10 to +10 and measures the impact of a term on sentiment, the report mentioned.

According to Apptopia, Snapchat received approximately three times the number of one-star ratings than its usual amount on April 20, 2023, the day after the global release of My AI was announced.

