Snapchat to now let users add links to public profiles

Snap announced that it is rolling out Linktree integration with the link-in-bio tool to allow public accounts to show off their other profiles on Snapchat.

Until now, the platform only allowed brands and Snap Stars — popular creators who are part of a special programme — to add links to their profiles, reports TechCrunch.

Snap allows users over 18 years to create a public profile.

Snapchat users can go to their public profile, click on edit and choose ‘Website or Linktree’ option to add their Linktree or any other URL.

“This allows users to include any other URL as well. However, Linktree is giving Snapchat profiles better visibility on its service,” the report said.

Moreover, with the link-in-bio tool, creators can also show off their Snapchat profile on their Linktree page with a social icon and a button that reads “Add me on Snapchat” or any other customised phrase.

Linktree is also providing all Snapchatters with a 3-month free trial of Linktree Pro.

