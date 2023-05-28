SCI-TECHWORLD

Snapchat’s new AR filter to let users paint their nails

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has unveiled a new AR filter which will allow users to virtually paint their nails.

The company has launched the new AR nail segmentation technology in partnership with OPI, a US-based drugstore and nail salon mainstay, adding an AR filter featuring a handful of OPI colours as part of the collaboration, according to Snapchat.

Users will find the new filter in the Snapchat Lens Carousel section, which uses augmented reality to apply different colours and other 2D designs to users’ fingernails.

“This Lens features first-of-its-kind Snap AR tech called Nails Segmentation, which makes the digital nail try-on experience more realistic than ever before. Easily swipe on colours, no nail polish remover necessary,” the company said.

The feature will let Snapchatters try on eight nail polish shades.

Snapchat also teamed up with the US-based skincare brand Supergoop on an AR try-on Lens that will let users apply four Lipshade colours to decide what looks best on them, without ever stepping into a store.

Meanwhile, Snapchat has said it now has over 200 million monthly active ‘Snapchatters’ in India, one of the company’s leading global growth markets.

Snap said it continues to invest in India through a localised platform experience, local content initiatives and partnerships, and a dedicated focus on regional creators via Spotlight and Stories.

20230528-151803

