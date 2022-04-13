SCI-TECHWORLD

Snapchat's new feature to show news in Stories format

Popular social media platform Snapchat said it is introducing a new way to publish premium content for the Snapchat community via ‘Dynamic Stories,’ which enables partner publishers to link their content feed into the platform.

The company said that, with Dynamic Stories, this new Discover format uses a partner’s Really Simple Syndication (RSS) Feed to automatically create Stories from the content a Publisher is already creating on the web.

“Available in the Discover feed, these Stories update in real-time, meaning Snapchatters can keep up with the latest news as it breaks. Whether it is breaking news from credible sources on the war in Ukraine or the latest in pop-culture or fashion, Dynamic Stories helps Snapchatters learn about the world as it happens,” the company said in a blogpost.

“By tying publishing on Snapchat into our partners’ existing workflow, we have created an easy way for them to create daily content and significantly lower costs,” it added.

Snapchat said that this new format will also play a significant role in supporting its continued effort to bring local content to community across the globe.

The company has already begun testing the feature in the US, the UK, France and India.

