Sneaker heads, how about owning a pair of games worn by Michael Jordan?

New Delhi, July 22 (IANSlife) We all know the sneaker trend is here to stay, but if you really want something special, try and get your hands on a pair of these babies available at a landmark Christies auction. The renowned auction house offers collectors a chance to own Michael Jordan game-worn sports shoes.

In partnership with Stadium Goods, Christie’s will host the ‘Original Air: Michael Jordan Game-Worn and Player Exclusive Sneaker Rarities’ from July 30-August 13. The online sale offers the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordan’s era-defining Chicago Bulls career. With a total of 11 lots including sneakers that are among the rarest of the rare, “Original Air” to a pre-Jordan brand Nike Air Ship Jordan worn during his rookie season. Along with the sneakers will be one of the greatest collections of historic Michael Jordan footwear memorabilia ever offered at one time.

Beginning in 1985 with the release of the Air Jordan 1, Nike’s Jordan Brand has been at the forefront of a pop-culture movement that has spanned the globe. Put simply, Michael Jordan and his signature line of footwear are the foundational pillars of modern basketball and the worldwide phenomenon of sneaker collecting. From a pre-Jordan Brand Nike Air Ship Jordan worn during his rookie season ($350,000 – 550,000), to the very pair of the Air Jordan 7 “Olympic” worn in the Dream Team’s gold medal game in 1992 ($50,000 – 70,000), to a pair of classic Jordan 14s worn during practice for his final Bulls appearance ($6,000 – 8,000), “Original Air” provides a one-of-a-kind look at Jordan’s career and his footwear’s impact on sports, culture and style.

John McPheters, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Stadium Goods, remarks, “Michael Jordan’s tremendous impact on basketball and sneakers is universally acknowledged, and it can be easy to think there aren’t any new stories to add to the legend. But as we’ve seen with ‘The Last Dance’ and now with our ‘Original Air’ auction with Christie’s, there are still lesser known narratives in the legacy that create great interest. The pieces we’ve put together for this auction are truly unique, and will have deep resonance for Jordan fans, sneaker connoisseurs and pop culture collectors alike. Additionally, we are pleased to be able to donate proceeds from one of the sale’s most exciting highlights to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.”

AIR SHIP, MJ PLAYER EXCLUSIVE, GAME-WORN SNEAKERS, NIKE, 1984

Left Shoe: Size 13.5

Right Shoe: Size 13

Estimate $350,000 – 550,000

Before the Air Jordan 1 was released, Michael Jordan wore the Nike Air Ship for the NBA preseason and early games of his rookie year. Michael Jordan’s version of the Air Ship was modified exclusively for him in the form of an Air Jordan 1 TYPS MJ PE (Tong Yang Player Sample Michael Jordan Player Exclusive). The design features the upper of the Air Ship with the sole of the Air Jordan 1. Sourced from a New Jersey Nets equipment manager, since Jordan wore the Air Ship only for a brief time early in his rookie season, to find a game-worn pair today is extremely rare.

AIR JORDAN 7 “OLYMPIC,” PLAYER EXCLUSIVE, GAME-WORN SNEAKERS, NIKE, 1992

Size: 13

Estimate $50,000 – 70,000

The 1992 US Olympic Basketball Team, the “Dream Team,” is arguably the greatest basketball team ever assembled. These Jordan 7s are photo matched to the August 8, 1992 gold medal game against Croatia, in which Jordan scored 22 points and Team USA won by a score of 117-85. This incredible pair from Jordan and a Magic Johnson T-Shirt were both sourced from a receptionist of the Ambassador Hotel in Barcelona where the Dream Team exclusively stayed, gifted as a show of gratitude from the Dream Team for their stay in Barcelona.

AIR JORDAN 14 “CHICAGO”, PLAYER EXCLUSIVE, PRACTICE-WORN SNEAKERS, NIKE, 1998

Size: 13

Estimate $6,000 – 8,000

Here is an MJ-coded “Chicago” Jordan 14, worn during practice as seen in “The Last Dance” documentary. This is an extremely rare colorway and model to find with MJ coding and wear. Worn by Michael Jordan during practice between games of the 1998 NBA Finals.

Aline Sylla-Walbaum, Global Managing Director of Luxury at Christie’s, remarks, “As the leading Luxury auction house, Christie’s is honored to partner with Stadium Goods, the world’s premier marketplace for sneakers and streetwear, for a series of sales beginning this July with ‘Original Air.’ This highly-curated sale marks Christie’s entry into a new collecting category that merges sports’ history, art, fashion, and contemporary lifestyle following the great success of our Hype sale in December 2019. In collaboration with Stadium Goods, we hand-selected an offering that represents the most iconic moments of Michael Jordan’s celebrated career and his enduring impact on sport and style. We sought to offer only the highest quality pieces in the same way we evaluate items for Christie’s Luxury sales – looking for quality, rarity, and uniqueness of design.”(IANSlife Features can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

–IANS

tb/sdr/