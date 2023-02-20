SPORTSGOLFINDIA

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

Sneha Singh, after claiming the breakthrough win last week in the third leg, will look forward to building on that as she tees off in the fourth leg of the WPG Tour at the Tollygunge Club.

A week ago Sneha won the third leg at the neighbouring Royal Calcutta Golf Club.

The fourth leg of the 2023 season will see 32 players and carry a purse of INR 10 lakh.

Sneha has been paired with Vani Kapoor, who is making only her second start this season. Vani was second in the second leg at the BPGC and has since then been working on her game, getting ready for the busy season ahead on the Ladies European Tour.

Amandeep Drall, who dropped down and finished tied sixth last week, was tied third in the second leg. She will surely be looking at a better finish and a crack at her first title in 2023.

Both Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall are slated to play on the Ladies European Tour event, the Joburg Ladies Open in the first week of March.

Seher Atwal, who despite having earned her card on the LET, is waiting to get her first start on the LET and in the meantime continues to play on the Hero WPGT. Seher will be paired with Trimann Saluja and Lakhmehar Pardesi. Seher, winner of the first leg, was tied for fourth last week.

Among the youngsters to watch out for is Jasmine Shekar, who had a great week at RCGC where she gave Sneha a run for her money. The teenaged Jasmine seemed set for a maiden win but succumbed to pressure and fell into a tie which she lost in the third play-off to Sneha. The experience will stand the 18-year-old Bengaluru girl in good stead.

Two other players hoping to get some results and move upwards on the pro circuit are the experienced Neha Tripathi and Astha Madan.

There are six amateurs in the field, Smriti Bhargav, Lavanya Jadon, Anaahat Bindra, Rishika Muralidhar, Janneya Dasanniee and Aashera Sethi.

