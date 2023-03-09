Sneha Singh played some aggressive golf for returns of 4-under 68 to open up a two-shot lead at the end of the first day of the fifth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Golden Greens Golf Club.

The Hyderabad golfer who has won more times on the Tour as an amateur than as a pro, had five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys.

Rhea Jha and Gaurika Bishnoi, both of whom eagled the Par-5 11th hole, were tied in second place with cards of 2-under 70 each. Jasmine Shekar, who has time and again shown her talent, had two bogeys and two birdies for an even par 72 and was in fourth place, while Agrima Manral and Khushi Khanijau were tied for fifth place with rounds of 73.

Tvesa Malik, playing her first competitive round in a long time, shot 74 that included a double bogey and four straight bogeys in a space of six holes. She also had five birdies. Tvesa was lying seventh.

Sneha had her first birdie on the second and added an eagle on the Par-5 fifth but dropped back-to-back bogeys on sixth and seventh. Birdies on eighth and ninth meant she was still 3-under for the front nine. On the back nine, she birdied the 12th and the 14th but dropped a shot on the Par-5 18th, a hole that was birdied by most of the leading players.

Rhea was 3-over for the front nine, but her back nine was stunning with four birdies, an eagle and one bogey. Gaurika had five birdies and an eagle against three bogeys and a double bogey.

Oviya Reddi (75) was eighth, while six players, Shagun Narain, Riya Yadav, Neha Tripathi and Saaniya Sharma alongside two amateurs, Anvvi Dahhiya and Keerthana Rajeev, were tied at ninth place with 76 each.

