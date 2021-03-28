Actress Snehalata Vasaikar, who is part of the show Punyashlok Ahilyabai, says that her daughter loves to watch it.

The actress essays the role of Gautamabai, Ahilya’s mother-in-law, in the show and says that her seven-year-old tries to understand what is happening in the story.

“I am happy that my daughter has taken a liking to the show and wants to know more about Ahilyabai. As a child, her takeaway from the show is the importance to question and to get the right answer,” she says.

Snehalata adds that the show is having a great influence on her daughter.

“I have always encouraged her to be vocal about her views and I am happy the show is adding to her vigor. From standing up for her friends, to caring for animals, to having immense faith and speaking her mind, Ahilya Bai sets a great example for everyone,” she says.

The actress adds that she is proud to be part of the show.

“As a mother, I feel proud to be associated with a show that has the potential to bring about a change and celebrates the journey of such an important figure from our rich history,” she says.

Punyashlok Ahilyabai airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

anj/dpb