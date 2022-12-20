INDIA

Sniffer dog helps custom official arrest drug smuggler at Chennai Airport

NewsWire
0
0

A sniffer dog at Chennai airport helped detect a Ugandan woman, who was smuggling drugs, valued at Rs 5.35 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Customs official said that the Ugandan woman arrived at Chennai Airport from Addis Ababa on December 14.

“Sniffer dog Orio detected drugs in her checked-in baggage which resulted in recovery of 1,542 gm methaqualone and 644 gm Heroin valued at Rs 5.35 crore,” the official said.

The official said that the woman was arrested for violating Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and committing offences punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the Act.

The said narcotic substance was seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of the Act.

20221220-211801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s March merchandise exports rise over 19%, imports 24%

    Gujarat Assembly passes ‘Love Jihad’ Bill

    Shiv of Shiv-Hari is no more, but the duo’s film music...

    SFI, KSU students brawl triggers war of words between CPI-M, Cong