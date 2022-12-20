A sniffer dog at Chennai airport helped detect a Ugandan woman, who was smuggling drugs, valued at Rs 5.35 crore, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior Customs official said that the Ugandan woman arrived at Chennai Airport from Addis Ababa on December 14.

“Sniffer dog Orio detected drugs in her checked-in baggage which resulted in recovery of 1,542 gm methaqualone and 644 gm Heroin valued at Rs 5.35 crore,” the official said.

The official said that the woman was arrested for violating Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and committing offences punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the Act.

The said narcotic substance was seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of the Act.

