ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘SNL’ takes a break, returns on Dec 3 with ‘Nope’ star Keke Palmer as host

NewsWire
0
0

‘Nope star Keke Palmer will host the next episode of ‘Saturday Night Live with singer SZA as musical guest.

‘SNL’ is taking a couple of weeks off after the recent episode with host Dave Chappelle and will return on December 3 with the pair, reports ‘Deadline’.

Palmer also hosts the NBC game show ‘Password’. Pop star SZA, who appeared on the ‘Black Panther’ soundtrack, recently released her new single ‘Shirt’ and teased a new project titled ‘PSA’.

According to Deadline, the NBC show launched its 48th season on October 1 and aired three consecutive episodes through October 15, before taking a week off and running through another three consecutive episodes.

The news came during its sixth episode — the first since the midterm elections — hosted by Chappelle. It echoes a similar pattern to last season, which launched with four consecutive episodes, a week off before three more episodes, before taking two weeks off before returning on December 11 for two final shows of the year.

20221113-194403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Drake, 21 Savage announce new album, release on Oct 28

    California announces new plan to boost film industry

    Michael Mann talks about shooting pilot episode of ‘Tokyo Vice’

    Julia Garner thanks Jason Bateman for ‘taking a chance’ as she...