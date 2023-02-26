ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Snoop Dogg shares his recipe for a healthy marriage

Rapper Snoop Dogg said that the secret to a happy marriage is being a yes-man and always giving his other half what she wants.

The 51-year-old rapper – who has Corde, 28, Cordell, 25, and Cori, 23, with wife Shante Taylor and son Julian, 25, with ex Laurie Holmond – has been married since 1997 and said it’s best to let his “soulmate” get her own way, reports Variety.

“Giving them everything they want, getting out the way, saying yes, yes, yes. I learned that by saying no, no, no and getting in the way. Experience is a good teacher. We’ve grown as boyfriend and girlfriend to grandparents to soulmates,” he told In Touch US when asked what the recipe for a healthy marriage is.

The hip-hop legend has five grandchildren and said that he’s not as “firm and direct” with his brood’s kids.

He said: “With my kids, I was more firm and direct. I would just tell them to do something. But I have to do in-depth therapy work with my grandkids. Now it’s, ‘No, you have to do this and then that. Do you have all these steps? OK, give me a hug.'”

Snoop’s sixth grandchildren, Kai Love, tragically died in 2019. The newborn’s father Corde confirmed the heartbreaking news by posting an image of Kai’s name plaque at the hospital, as well as a video of his baby daughter Elleven Love giving her baby brother a kiss.

Corde wrote: “Kai Love 9/15/19 – 9/25/19 My Son Kai brought so much love and positivity into this world. His energy will live on and these 10 days of love will always be special to us. Let’s all cherish life and those we love while we are here. Thank you.”

Corde had Kai with his partner Soraya, who is also the mother of Elleven. He is also father to a son named Zion, whom he has with his ex-girlfriend Jessica Kyzer.

Meanwhile, Snoop previously had said that he prioritises his family over everything else.

