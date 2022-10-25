ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Snoop Dogg smokes ‘150 joints a day’

Rapper Snoop Dogg smokes up to 150 marijuana joints a day, according to his professional “blunt roller”.

The 51-year-old star – who resides in California, where recreational marijuana use is legal – employs a member of staff, Renegade Piranha, to roll his joints for him, and she has rolled around 450,000 for the rapper.

Speaking on Australian radio show ‘The Kyle and Jackie O Show’, she said: “I calculate it at over 450,000. I do about half a pound a day, which is 75 to 150 joints,” reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In June, Snoop revealed he had given his personal “blunt roller” a pay rise due to “inflation”.

The ‘Gin and Juice’ hitmaker was previously said to have been forking out between $40,000 and $50,000 a year on a joint roller, but the star confirmed their wages had gone up due to the rising cost of living.

He made the admission in response to a post on Twitter by Uberfacts which stated: “Snoop Dogg employs a full-time blunt roller who makes between $40,000 and $50,000 a year.”

The hip-hop star responded: “Inflation. Their salary went up!!”

Snoop previously opened up about the unusual role in an interview with US shock jock Howard Stern.

When asked why they were employed, Snoop replied: “Timing. That motherf*****’s timing is impeccable. That’s his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller.’ “

The star went on to reveal the blunt roller gets plenty of other perks on top of the salary, adding: “(The salary is) somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year. Free weed – all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some.”

It comes after Snoop recently claimed he’s “changed his ways” when it comes to smoking weed.

The 50-year-old rap star is famous for his advocacy of marijuana and was pictured smoking a joint as he walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie and TV Awards back in 2021 but decided not to light up for the 2022 ceremony on June 5.

He said: “No, I ain’t smoking tonight. I’m trying to abide by the law. I’ve changed my ways. I’ve become better.”

