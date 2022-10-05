The sports-comedy movie ‘The Underdoggs’, which stars American rapper Snoop Dogg as Jaycen Jenning, has made new additions to its cast, reports ‘Deadline’.

Tika Sumpter, Mike Epps, Andrew Schulz and George Lopez have been signed for the film while casting the kid team of actors, which includes Jonigan Booth, Adan James Carrillo, Kylah Davila, Caleb Dixon, Alexander Michael Gordon and Shamori Washington.

Billed as ‘The Bad News Bears in the world of Youth Football’, ‘The Underdoggs’ tells the story of Jaycen Jenning, played by Snoop Dogg, a former NFL superstar who, after a run in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison term with the hope of relaunching his fledgling career.

According to ‘Deadline’, Charles Stone is directing the film which is based on a script by Danny Segal and Isaac Schamis.

The film is being produced under Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Pictures banner, along with Kenya Barris and Mychelle Deschamps for Khalabo Ink Society, Snoop Dogg’s longtime producing partner Constance Schwartz-Morini of SMAC Entertainment and Jonathan Glickman for Panoramic Media.

The film is slated for theatrical release on October 20, 2023.

