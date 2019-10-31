Snow crab fetches record $46,000 in Japan

Tokyo, Nov 7 (IANS) A snow crab on Thursday fetched a record price of 5 million yen ($46,000) at the season’s first auction at the Japanese port of Tottori.

According toauthorities, the crab, which weighed 1.24 kg and had a 14.6 cm shell, was caught by a local seller firm Kanemasa Hamashita Shoten, after the fishing season in the region began on Tuesday, reports Efe news.

The amount paid for this crab was more than double of the sum of 2 million yen, paid by the same buyer, in the first auction of 2018, which was recognized by the Guinness World Records at the time as the highest figure ever paid for a crab.

The amount is also higher than the 3 million yen fetched on Wednesday by another snow crab – weighing 1.2 kg – in neighbouring town of Shinonsen.

The snow crab – known as zuwaigani in Japan – is a long and thin legged crustacean which is mainly caught in the winters.

–IANS

ksk/