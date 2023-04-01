WORLD

Snow, dust storms sweep parts of Mongolia

Snow and snowstorms are lashing the central parts of Mongolia, including capital Ulan Bator and Tuv province, the country’s weather monitoring agency said in a statement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, strong wind and dust storms are sweeping through eastern provinces and southern Gobi parts of the country, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The unstable weather is expected to continue during this weekend, it said, urging the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

In addition, large parts of Mongolia are expected to see extreme cold weather in the coming days, the statement added.

It notied that overnight temperature is expected to drop to minus 30 degrees Celsius in western and northern provinces of the country.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds, snow and dust storms are common during the spring.

