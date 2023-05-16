INDIA

Snow Leopards seen in J&K’s Kishtwar National Park

The presence of the elusive snow leopards in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar High Altitude National Park has been confirmed by a research team of Department of Wildlife Protection through camera trap photographs, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The camera traps installed before snowfall in the national park have been retrieved and multiple images of snow leopards have been captured in the camera trap frames.

“In one camera trap frame, three snow leopards have been captured roaming amidst the pristine snow-covered landscapes in Renai catchment area of Kishtwar High Altitude National Park. The camera trap images showcase the remarkable adaptability of this elusive species, well-suited to thrive in the challenging high altitude environment of Kishtwar,” the statement said.

The Kishtwar High Altitude National Park, in Jammu and Kashmir is renowned for its diverse array of flora and fauna, including several rare and endangered species.

It encompasses breathtaking alpine meadows, snow-capped peaks and lush green forests, serving as a vital ecological corridor for many wildlife species.

