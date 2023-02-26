INDIALIFESTYLE

Snow marathon held at Bhaderwah in J&K

A maiden snow marathon was organised on Sunday from Bhaderwah to Guldandi at Bhadwewah in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, along with SSP, Abdul Qayoom, CO 4RR, Rajat Parmar and other officers of the district administration and office bearers of Real Sports India NGO flagged off the marathon at 10 a.m.

Around 100 runners participated in the full, half and quarter marathon.

The marathon was organised by Real Sports India (NGO), in collaboration with the Centre’s Tourism Department, J&K Tourism Department, Indian Army 4RR, District Administration Doda and Amazing Bhaderwah Tourism Association.

The marathon was held in three categories — full marathon (25 km), half marathon (10 km), and a 5-km run.

The DC Doda said that hosting the maiden snow marathon in Bhaderwah is a proud moment for the district and it will definitely contribute to promoting adventure and eco-tourism in the district.

He said that the marathon and adventure activities would be made a regular feature in the district in the future.

