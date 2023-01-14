INDIA

Snowfall hits normal life in Valley, respite likely from today

While Jammu & Kashmir’s capital city Srinagar received the season’s first snowfall during the last 24 hours, higher reaches were lashed by heavy snowfall during this period.

The MeT office said on Saturday that dry and generally cloudy weather is expected in J&K and Ladakh.

Slippery roads, chilly winds and evading clear sky affected normal life in the Valley.

Flight operations at Srinagar airport were cancelled on Friday while the Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Saturday due to shooting stones and landslides at some places.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded minus 0.1 degree, Pahalgam minus 5.9 and Gulmarg minus 11 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 8.4 and Leh minus 12 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6.6, Katra 5.8, Batote minus 1.3, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah minus 0.6 degree as the minimum temperature.

