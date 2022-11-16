With a packed cricketing calendar featuring international matches and various franchise T20 leagues, players have started to prioritise the matches they wish to feature in.

Australia playing a plethora of matches in the next 12 months was the reason why Test skipper Pat Cummins pulled out of IPL 2023, where he last represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 edition of the tournament.

“(There’s) just so much cricket in the next 12 months really, (that) was the deciding factor (in pulling out of IPL). We’ve got 15 test matches, hopefully, we make the test world championship finals.”

“There’s plenty of ODIs, then the ODI World Cup, if I played that I wouldn’t get much of a break so try and pinch some time at home,” said Cummins on SEN 1170 The Run Home show.

With Cummins now Australia’s ODI skipper too, it means that his workload in the next 12 months will be increasing. After the home series against England (ODIs), followed by Tests against West Indies and South Africa, Australia will play four Tests in India next year in February and March.

After the IPL is held from late March to May, Australia will play the five-match Ashes Test series in England and come back to India later in September-October for the Men’s ODI World Cup.

If Australia make it to the World Test Championship final, which will be held at The Oval in June 2023, it will be another match added to their schedule. “In the past I made decisions on wanting to be physically fresh, being captain that has added the element of trying to be mentally fresh with decision-making and trying to be up for it.”

“There’s a small little window when I am captain and have these amazing series that we are going to be a part of next year, it’s one of those things that you don’t want to look back on at the end of your career and think you didn’t give it a crack,” added the right-arm fast-bowler.

