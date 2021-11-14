After winning the maiden ICC Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, Aaron Finch on Sunday said that his team is so proud of becoming the first Australian team to achieve the silverware in the shortest format of the game.

A clinical unbeaten knock from Mitchell Marsh (77 not out off 50 balls) along with a crucial half-century by David Warner (53 off 38 balls) and a superlative spell by Josh Hazlewood (3/16) ended their 14-year-long wait for a maiden Men’s T20 World Cup trophy, defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday.

“This is huge. To be the first Australian team to be able to do it. So proud. We knew our backs were against the wall. We had some great individual performances, some great team performances,” said Australia skipper Finch at the post-match presentation ceremony.

The skipper also praised his opening partner Warner for a fantastic performance with the bat.

“Can’t believe people wrote him off saying he was done (Warner). That’s when he plays his best cricket. Was almost like poking the bear,” he said.

Applauding other performers for their watch-winning contributions, the Aussie skipper said, “The player of the tournament for me (Zampa). Mitch Marsh — what a way to start his innings today. Wade came into this game with an injury cloud but got a job done. Stoinis did the business.”

Meanwhile, losing captain Kane Williamson said that Australia are a fantastic side and they didn’t give an inch.

“They (Australia) are a fantastic side. We certainly made every effort but they didn’t give an inch really. Really proud of our team’s efforts throughout. Came here in the final and gave it our best shot but it wasn’t enough,” said a disappointed Australia.

“Credit to Australia. Today they really turned it on,” he added.

Talking about his team’s batting performance, the Kiwi skipper said, “We were trying to get a platform and the surface was holding a fraction. But typical here in Dubai. It was nice to build some partnerships and get what we thought was a competitive total. Only to be chased superbly by Australia.”

–IANS

avn/bsk