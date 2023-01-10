New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANSlife) We all need a break to refuel after a busy year that was packed with both huge and modest victories and difficulties. We may require more than simply a soothing massage or a mindful yoga session to restore our mind, body, and spirit, as demonstrated by centuries-old traditions. A break could mean practising mindfulness and introspection for many travellers, while for others it might mean exploring the forest to engage in forest bathing to reenergize.

Fortunately, New Zealand has attractions for all kinds of tourists who want to get in touch with their authentic selves. New Zealand is a wonderful utopia for a great health and wellness retreat, with wide-open landscapes, still rivers crossing the country, off-grid areas to cuddle in, and more. Take some time out to unwind, relax, and enjoy nature, or treat yourself to a dip in one of New Zealand’s many renowned spas and retreats.

Listed below are a few wellness experiences one may enjoy across New Zealand:

Ohakune Hot Tubs

You can experience wellness amongst the elements at the newly opened Ohakune Hot Tubs. Take some time to relax, rejuvenate, and immerse yourself in a hot, healing soak while breathing in that crisp alpine air. Tucked away at the foothills of Mt Ruapehu in Ohakune, these open-air, wood-fired hot tubs are available for private bookings during the day or under the stars.

Polynesian Spa

The iconic Polynesian Spa in Rotorua is celebrating its 50th birthday this year. It is the perfect place to relax and unwind – they have 28 geothermal hot pools, and their award-winning spa has a variety of packages and treatments to choose from.

He Puna Taimoana Hot Pools

Located just 15 minutes away from Christchurch, visitors can enjoy stunning ocean views while soaking in one of the five luxurious hot pools. He Puna Taimoana also has a plunge pool, steam room, and a sauna with beachside views.

Otago Central Rail Trail

Get out and explore as you delve deep into the heart of Central Otago as it winds its way through the vast rocky landscapes, spectacular gorges, railway tunnels, viaducts, and preserved gold mining settlements. Check out Adventure South for guided cycling trips.

Stargazing at the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve

The Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve is an area of exceptional cultural, natural, and astrological importance. With more than 4,300 square kilometres of sky that is free from light pollution, it’s the perfect place to go stargazing. Visit the Dark Sky Project in Takapo (Tekapo) or Big Sky Stargazing at Aoraki/Mt Cook Village for the chance to gaze into space through powerful telescopes and learn more about the importance of New Zealand’s dark skies.

Wellington Apothecary

Wellington Apothecary is an alchemist’s delight that was established in 2014. It is a botanical factory, herbal dispensary, and natural therapy clinic that offers facials and massages using their house-blended oils. You can also create botanical perfumes, natural skincare, probiotic sodas, and more. They offer a range of evening workshops throughout the year and one on one Bespoke Blending Consultations in-store, with their talented Apothecarians.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20230110-134204