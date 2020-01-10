Soak in the ‘wellness’ fiesta

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANSlife) Be a part of yoga celebration, off-beat meditation, music, health and wellness that will exhilarate and rejuvenate the mind, body and soul with ‘Soul Project’ festival to be held in the Delhi NCR on February 23.

The yoga and wellness festival brings together wellness and fitness experts from across India in an immersive and holistic wellness experience for the audience, where in the aim of the event is to gather like minded people to motivate them to make healthy choices and adopt conscious living.

Soul Project will be featuring more than 25 classes and workshops, over 20 instructors, a main stage where Hatha/Vinayasa/Iyengar yoga will be conducted, healing garden for meditation and healing, health and whole food village, farmer’s market and kids arena and musical performance by the band Prem Joshua.

The workshops will be taken by yogis and fitness trainers like Nidhi Mohan,Malini Ramani, Sapna, Ira Yoga, Sunaina Rekhi, Mihir Jogh, Pradeep Mehta, Kavita Das, Ekta Sabil, Dev Om, Sonam – Mozartsy’s Foot Frolic, Ankita Gulati and Sonia Kaur – yoga palette to name a few.”

The project will also have expert instructors, live performances, signature classes, fit district, health food village, act-based music, and many more activities to make your day full of happiness and great vibes.

Mehak Chaudhry, founder of the festival, said: “We want to bring a multi- generational fitness fun- filled Sunday for the people of Delhi and NCR where people can experience a variety of activities and have fun as one, be fit together.”

When: February 23

When: Horizon Plaza, DLF5, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

Time: 8am – 7pm

