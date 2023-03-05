INDIALIFESTYLE

Soaring temperatures: Kerala SDMA asks people to avoid direct sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm

The State Disaster Management Agency (SDMA), Kerala has asked people, especially the elderly, not to venture out and expose to sunlight directly between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This is following the mercury soaring high in the state much before the usual summer sets in. A heat wave is on in the state with Kannur airport in North Kerala touching 41.3 degree Celsius on March 4, which is the highest temperature recorded in the state this season.

Areas like Panathur in Kasargod district, Aaralam in Kannur district, Nilambur in Malappuram district and Manarkkad in Palakkad district also recorded temperatures above 40 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological department has also asked people to be on guard against the heavy summer in the state. The weather department has also said that there won’t be any summer rain in the immediate future.

The heat wave is comparatively less in South Kerala even though in cities like Thiruvananthapuram the temperature has crossed 35 degree Celsius.

The SDMA also called upon people staying near the forest areas to be cautious on the possibilities of forest fire. The department warned people not to tie cattle and other domestic animals, including dogs in the open.

