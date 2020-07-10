Sobeys offers online grocery delivery service in Peel

Sobeys is offering customers in Peel Region contactless home delivery using a service operated with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Designed specifically for online shopping, AI technology robots help in the order picking of grocery items at the company’s warehouse in Vaughan.

The service will create 1,500 jobs at full scale, says the company, and was first offered in Mississauga and Vaughan before rolling out in Caledon and Brampton.

Qualification for delivery will be based on the customer’s delivery address postal code.

There’s a delivery fee of $7.99 for a minimum order of $50 for this service which sends orders out from its warehouse and not the local store.

Citing an unprecedented demand as more people cook at home during the pandemic, Voilà has already mobilized additional delivery teammates for its online grocery home delivery service.

Customers who would like to use this service should download the Voilà app.

Meanwhile Uber Technologies Inc. is also getting into the grocery delivery business.

Users in Montreal and Toronto can now order groceries through its Uber and Uber Eats apps.

Cornershop will serve as Uber’s partner in the grocery delivery venture, which will launch in more than a dozen Latin American cities alongside the Canadian markets.

Uber faces stiff competition with its new service. Amazon.com Inc. and Instacart are already going head-to-head with supermarket brands like Walmart and Loblaw Companies Ltd.

In the next five years, it is quite possible to imagine a future where there will be fewer grocery stores as more shoppers order their groceries in rather than make that weekly trek to the grocery store.