‘Made in Heaven’ actress Sobhita D describes herself in new Insta post

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala has shared a character sketch of herself in a new social media post.

Sobhita took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself dressed in a white T-shirt and her hair loosely tied with a scarf.

“Wearer of scarves, drinker of coffee, girl with 10 moles on her face, merry by the sea,” she captioned the image.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with “Raman Raghav 2.0” and was later seen in films like “Kaalakaandi” and “The Body”. Her acting in the web-series “Made In Heaven” was widely appreciated. She also starred in one of the short stories in the horror anthology, “Ghost Stories”.

Sobhita will next be seen in director Sashi Kiran’s “Major”. The film marks Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu’s debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

“Major” is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. “Major” is all set to release later this year.