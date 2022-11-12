Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made a mark with the streaming show ‘Made in Heaven’, seems to be teasing her fans with a spoiler from the show’s upcoming second season. The actress recently graced an award ceremony in Mumbai for which she wore a Goth, look sporting a velvet gown, a veil, gloves and a cap.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram, the actress also posted an image with ‘Made in Heaven’ co-star Jim Sarbh. In the image, Sobhita has her hand on Sarbh’s neck and it’s left everyone speculating on whether the actress. She wrote on the picture: “Mih (Made in Heaven) szn (season) 2 spoiler lol iykyk (if you know, you know).”

The picture seems to point to the friction between Sobhita’s character Tara and Jim’s Adil Khanna in the series this season.

After a successful first season, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ set against the backdrop of lavish Indian weddings, reportedly charters into international waters this season.

