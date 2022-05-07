Actress Sobhita Dhulipala won’t attend the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Major’ as she is currently busy shooting for another film.

‘Major’ is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The unveiling of the trailer is scheduled for May 9.

Taking to social media, Sobhita said: “‘Major’ is a film we worked hard on and with immense passion! The trailer drops on the 9th and I cannot wait for everyone to watch it. So thrilled!

“It’s a pity I won’t be able to make it to the unveiling in Hyderabad because of prior shoot commitments. My heart is going to be split between two places that day!! Irrespective, big hearty hug to the media for showing such love to our trailer in private viewings this week.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, ‘Major’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shobita has an interesting line-up which includes a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager’, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

20220507-170604