ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals why she won’t attend ‘Major’ trailer launch

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala won’t attend the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Major’ as she is currently busy shooting for another film.

‘Major’ is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG Commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The unveiling of the trailer is scheduled for May 9.

Taking to social media, Sobhita said: “‘Major’ is a film we worked hard on and with immense passion! The trailer drops on the 9th and I cannot wait for everyone to watch it. So thrilled!

“It’s a pity I won’t be able to make it to the unveiling in Hyderabad because of prior shoot commitments. My heart is going to be split between two places that day!! Irrespective, big hearty hug to the media for showing such love to our trailer in private viewings this week.”

Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, ‘Major’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shobita has an interesting line-up which includes a sequel to ‘Made In Heaven’, ‘The Night Manager’, a Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, and Maniratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’.

20220507-170604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kajol says it “feels like a party” to be back on...

    Sanjay Dutt launches production house Three Dimension Motion Pictures

    Sara Ali Khan pens heartfelt note for Rohit Shetty, Aanand L...

    Katrina Kaif gives the safety pin a twist of oomph