ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Sobhita on how Aditya found fireflies creepy on the sets of ‘The Night Manager’

NewsWire
0
0

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who made her acting debut with ‘Raman Raghav 2.0’ and is currently seen playing the mysterious role of Kaveri in the web series ‘The Night Manager’, recalled an experience in Sri Lanka during which Aditya Roy Kapur got terrified by fireflies.

She shared: “When we had gone to Sri Lanka, I was struck by its beauty, a beautiful tropical island, a new set, a whole new bunch of people and I couldn’t sleep first couple of nights so I went out for a walk in the vicinity. Aditya, me, Anil (Kapoor) sir, Sandeep (Modi), all our rooms were adjacent to each other and one night, I saw a swarm of fireflies outside Aditya’s room and I got damn excited.”

The actress is part of a spy thriller and she remembered how she got excited after looking at the fireflies outside Aditya’s room. Although it seemed so beautiful to her, Aditya found it creepy.

“It was literally like a round cluster of magic. It was beautiful and luminous. And I got too thrilled and it was past midnight, I wanted to show it to someone, anyone but it was just me and this beautiful moment. So I think every night that followed I kept searching for those fireflies. Something that sleepy Aditya found rather creepy,” she added.

Created and directed by Sandeep Modi, the show is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre’s novel ‘The Night Manager’.

It features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Ravi Behl, and more. The show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Sobhita has made her mark in the entertainment industry with her works in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam films. She was seen in ‘Chef'(Hindi), ‘Kaalakandi'(Hindi), ‘Goodacahari'(Telugu), ‘Ghost Stories'(Hindi), ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2′(Tamil), ‘Kurup'(Malayalam), among others.

20230221-140401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Business reality series ‘Shark Tank’ Season 13 to premiere on Oct...

    Shriya Pilgaonkar starts shooting for ‘The Gone Game Season 2’

    Gemma Arterton on her ‘The King’s Man’ character: ‘She’s very tough,...

    Remo D’Souza remembers how he used to get ‘fancy rakhis’ from...