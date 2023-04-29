ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala took to her social media to pen an emotional note as her film ‘Ponniyin Selvan 2’ is released.

Sobhita posted clicks of hers as Vaanathi which she had shot on the last shooting days of ‘PS1’ and ‘PS2’.

In the caption, she wrote: “Last shooting day of PS1 and 2. Post picture wrap.. Thank you for the love, for the memories, for the honour that it has been. I’m Romba romba nandri.”

Sobhita will be next seen in ‘Night Manager 2’, ‘Made in Heaven 2’ and ‘The Monkey Man’.

