Popular Social media commentator and supporter of AIADMK and BJP, Kishore K. Swamy was arrested by the Chennai city police on charges of circulating defamatory content against DMK leaders and former chief ministers C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. He is also booked for using abusive and defamatory language on social media against present Chief minister M.K. Stalin.

He was arrested twice earlier for allegedly posting derogatory content against women journalists on social media, mainly on Twitter. The social media activist during his two earlier arrests was released immediately.

Kishor K. Swamy was arrested on Monday by the Sankar Nagar Police following a complaint by the DMK, IT in charge of Kancheepuram district, Ravichandran which was lodged on June 10. The complainant in his petition before the police alleged that the social media activist had used defamatory content against former chief ministers and highly respected leaders of Tamil Nadu, Late C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi. The petitioner also alleged that defamatory content was also used against the present Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin.

A senior police officer with the Chennai police while speaking to IANS said, “Kishore K. Swamy was arrested under Sections – 153, 505(1)(b) and Section 505(1)(c) of the IPC.”

He was produced before the residence of a magistrate and she remanded Kishor K. Swamy to judicial custody till June 28. He is lodged in Chengalpettu sub-jail.

–IANS

aal/skp/