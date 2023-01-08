Pazhayidam Mohanan Namboothiri, the iconic Kerala Chef, who has been a regular at the state youth festivals and state sports meet, has decided to call it a day from serving food at the youth festivals.

The Kerala school youth festival is the largest such festival in Asia. The iconic cook’s claim to fame has been the tasty vegetarian food he used to serve in the festivals.

While speaking to media persons on Sunday, Pazhayidam said that he has decided not to participate in any school youth festivals again as he has felt communal attacks against him through social media and that there was no defence to him from the government side. He also said that he was fearful.

It may be noted that Kerala school education minister, V. Sivankutty, had announced that from the next youth festival onwards, non-vegetarian food would be served at the school youth festival.

Pazhayidam said, “I am not concerned about the food that is being served in the festival. Food can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian but the issue is different, there is a clear communal overture to this and I feel fearful and have decided not to bid in any school youth festival or school meets.”

The state school youth festival was held in Kozhikode from January 3 to 7. 14,000 school students participated in the festival. However food was served to around 25,000 people per day which include students, officials and guests.

The chef, who has already served food to more than 2 crore people in successive school youth festivals and the school meets, has decided to call it a day in school meets after there were social media attacks against him throughout the youth festival.

However, Kerala education minister, V. Sivankutty, while speaking to media persons said that Pazhayidam had given the lowest quote in tender and his food was excellent and there was no issues with the quality of food he had served. The Minister also said that this was some unnecessary controversy in the state.

Kerala tourism minister, Mohammed Riyas, also said that the food served by Pazhayidam during the school youth festival was excellent.

He told media persons at Kozhikode that the performance of Pazhayidam serving food to more than 25,000 people per day under a government system was highly appreciable and could have been considered for a business book performance.

Meanwhile, Pazhayidam has relieved himself from the South India science festival that is to take place in Thrissur from January 20-22. Pazhayidam had won the tender for the school science fest but after the scathing attack against him in the social media handles, he decided to withdraw from the festival.

Sources close to the chef told IANS that Pazhayidam was sore that he was attacked on social media platforms and there was no support system from the government.

