Social media influencers to promote Ram temple stories

The Uttar Pradesh government has engaged prominent social media influencers to promote stories related to the Ram temple, its construction work, development of Ayodhya and Lord Ram across various social media platforms before the “pran pratishtha” (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024.

The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 25 lakhs for this activity.

The Culture Department has been tasked with the responsibility to reach out to people through social media platforms.

Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, said: “Influencers with a significant presence on major social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, X, and YouTube have already been approached for collaboration.”

Apart from this, documentary films on events related with Ramayana are also being produced, added Meshram.

The series of events also include release of books authored by various writers focusing on the life and philosophy of Lord Ram.

Additionally, an album centred on Ramayana, featuring devotional singers from both India and abroad, is slated for release, with a budget allocation of Rs 1 crore, said Meshram.

Various events related with Ramayana will be projected through the water, sky, and land.

Ram Katha will unfold through projection mapping on the banks of the Saryu River, a drone show in the sky, and narration of diverse stories through a laser show on water screens in river Saryu.

As Ayodhya has also been associated with Jainism and Buddhism, a budget of Rs 10 crore has been allocated to project this history.

Work on facades of shops on Rampath, Janmabhoomi Path and Bhakti Path in Ayodhya has also begun.

Commercial establishments will feature symbols such as conch, trident, bow and arrow, mace, chakra, swastika, and the saffron flag to enhance the aesthetic appeal with their vibrant colours.

These artworks will be painted white and saffron on a dark maroon background.

According to Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) secretary Satyendra Singh, the facade design work is being undertaken by the development authority.

A separate budget of Rs 42 crore has been set aside for facades along these routes.

The ADA official said that widening of the 13-km Rampath is being carried out with a budget of Rs 798 crore.

The 742-metre Bhaktipath is being widened with a budget of Rs 62 crore.

Additionally, beautification of the two-kilometre-long Dharampath is in progress at a cost of Rs 65 crore and the 566-metre-long Janmabhoomi Path with a budget of Rs 39 crore.

