ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh to be part of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

NewsWire
0
0

Social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, will be seen as a contestant in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’.

Talking about the show, Faisal said: “From being a social media super-star to now participating in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, the feeling itself is unfathomable.”

About the show’s host Rohit Shetty, he said: “Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season.”

The contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. Others who are a part of the 12th season include names such as Mohit Malik, Pratik Sahajpal, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia and Rubina Dilaik among many others.

Khatron Ke Khiladi will air on Colors.

20220507-124401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ actress Aishwarya Lekshmi’s post gets great response

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Saif, Kareena twin in powder pink for celebrations

    Hot on OTT: Coming up this week (August 1 – August...

    Amyra Dastur, Gurnazar Chattha unveil new poster of the track ‘Wah...