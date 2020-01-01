Social media sensation Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh begin shooting for web series ‘Bang Bang’

Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, and actress Ruhi Singh have commenced shooting for an action-thriller digital project.

On Instagram, ALTBalaji, makers of the franchise “Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes”, have posted a few on-location pictures of the mahurat shot featuring the two actors.

While Mr. Faisu is seen holding a clapboard of “Bang Baang”, his co-star holds a gun to his head.

The caption reads: “And the action begins…. shoot starts for the most awaited action thriller of the year #BangBaang with Mr. Faisu and Ruhi Singh.”

The show promises mystery and action besides youthful drama amidst. It will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club.