Canindia News

Social media sensation Mr Faisu and Ruhi Singh begin shooting for web series ‘Bang Bang’

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE00

Social media star Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, and actress Ruhi Singh have commenced shooting for an action-thriller digital project.

On Instagram, ALTBalaji, makers of the franchise “Bang Baang: The Sound Of Crimes”, have posted a few on-location pictures of the mahurat shot featuring the two actors.

While Mr. Faisu is seen holding a clapboard of “Bang Baang”, his co-star holds a gun to his head.

The caption reads: “And the action begins…. shoot starts for the most awaited action thriller of the year #BangBaang with Mr. Faisu and Ruhi Singh.”

The show promises mystery and action besides youthful drama amidst. It will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club.

