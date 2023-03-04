SCI-TECH

Social media users who share more news care less about accuracy: Study

NewsWire
0
0

People who share news items extensively on social media often tend to discern less over their accuracy, according to a study.

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) conducted an experiment to understand a core tension between the impulse to share news and to think about whether it is true.

The results showed that even considering whether or not to share news items on social media reduces people’s ability to tell truths from falsehoods.

The study involved asking more than 3,000 people to assess whether various news headlines were accurate.

But if participants were first asked whether they would share that content, they were 35 per cent worse at telling truths from falsehoods. Participants were also 18 per cent less successful at discerning truth when asked about sharing right after evaluating them.

“Just asking people whether they want to share things makes them more likely to believe headlines they wouldn’t otherwise have believed, and less likely to believe headlines they would have believed,” David Rand, Professor at the MIT Sloan School of Management said.

“Thinking about sharing just mixes them up,” he added.

While people’s willingness to share news content and their ability to judge it accurately can both be bolstered separately, the study suggests the two things do not positively reinforce each other when considered at the same time.

“The second you ask people about accuracy, you’re prompting them, and the second you ask about sharing, you’re prompting them,” Ziv Epstein, a doctoral student in the Human Dynamics group at the MIT Media Lab said.

“If you ask about sharing and accuracy at the same time, it can undermine people’s capacity for truth discernment.”

The paper will be published in the journal Science Advances.

20230304-183202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube in talks to acquire rights for NFL Sunday Ticket

    Twitter planning to sell inactive usernames via online auctions

    Edtech platform LEAD acquires Pearson’s K-12 local learning biz in India

    Adobe unlocks new innovations to power metaverse for millions of users