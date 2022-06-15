SoftBank-backed integrated software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce on Wednesday said it will hire more than 150 people in FY23, expanding its workforce by 50 per cent.

Unicommerce currently has around 300 employees. A majority of new positions will be in the technology and operations domain, as it aims to meet the growing demand for its platform among retail companies and D2C brands in India and outside.

As an integrated retail-tech SaaS platform, Unicommerce processes more than 450 million orders annually.

“Our FY23 hiring is underway and will be completed over the next 2-3 months to effectively serve the current and emerging needs of our customers. We will also be on-boarding senior marketing talent as we expand deeper into our international markets,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce.

Since the beginning of the fiscal year, Unicommerce has onboarded 40 new team members with another 20 are expected to join this month.

More than 3,000 brands and retailers currently work with Unicommerce, including majority of India’s D2C brands and roll-up firms.

Its solutions help brands run automated warehouse operation and offer a unified omnichannel experience to end consumers.

The hiring will also support Unicommerce’s growing international operations, said the company.

Unicommerce is now present in 14 countries, including India and countries in the Middle-East, South-East Asia and Africa and expanding rapidly across newer geographies.

Unicommerce has doubled its workforce over the last two years to support its rising client base while maintaining strong unit economics.

The company said it is powering more than 2,000 stores and 7,000 warehouses located across the country.

