BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

SoftBank writes off $100 mn investment in bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

NewsWire
0
0

Beleaguered Japanese investment firm SoftBank has reportedly written off about $100 million it invested as part of its Vision Fund 2 in now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

According to MarketWatch, the investment is now marked down to zero with SoftBank saying “it would not face a material markdown in the value of its stake”.

SoftBank had backed FTX after the startup raised $400 million in January, valuing it at $32 billion.

SoftBank has now disclosed a $100 million venture capital investment in crypto broker FTX.

Softbank CFO Yoshimitsu Goto was quoted as saying that $100 billion Vision Fund invested in FTX “as a minor stake in the company”.

“If any case of markdown but still that is very not material for us,” Goto said during the company’s second quarter (Q2) results.

SoftBank has a history of pouring money in bad startups, like the $18.5 billion investment in WeWork.

The Japanese VC firm also infused $500 million into digital mortgage lender better.com which laid off thousands of employees under its Indian-origin Co-founder and CEO Vishal Garg.

Crypto exchange FTX has admitted that “unauthorised transactions” have drained hundreds of millions of dollars from its wallets, saying the company has moved many digital assets to a new “cold wallet custodian”.

FTX, which last week filed for bankruptcy in the US, did not reveal how much it lost in unauthorised transactions but reports claimed the amount could be as high as $600 million.

20221115-054404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Centrum Broking gives ‘buy’ call for Container Corp, Polycab India, Axis...

    Google to acquire cyber-security firm Mandiant for $5.4 bn

    NSE Scam: Money trail can lead to the mysterious ‘yogi’

    Being just and fair: IIMA Director at 56th Annual Convocation