Taiwanese video game developer SOFTSTAR Entertainment has expanded its footprint in the Indian gaming market by launching “Starlight Gaming”.

The company said that Starlight Gaming aims to set new benchmarks in innovation, quality, and player contentment with a major focus on offering immersive gaming experiences across a range of genres.

“Given the country’s rapidly growing gaming community, we believe there is an enormous potential market in reaching out to Indian players and providing them with distinctive gaming experiences. We are confident that the Indian audience would value our knowledge of game creation and attention to innovation,” Tu Chun-Kunag, Chairman of SOFTSTAR Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that Starlight Gaming seeks to produce games that resonate deeply with Indian players while also pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of gaming.

“We will bring together our talented team, a deep understanding of what gamers like, and technology to develop games that engage and captivate players. To ensure our games truly resonate with Indian gamers, we are committed to creating games that are made for India in every way,” Laveesh Pandey, COO at Starlight Gaming, said in a statement.

SOFTSTAR Entertainment has produced well-known series like the legendary “Richman”, “Chinese Paladin” and “Xuan-Yuan Sword”, which have also gained critical acclaim and financial success.

